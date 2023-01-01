2015 Volkswagen Touareg

$31,976 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 2 , 7 4 5 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pure White

Interior Colour Titan Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 92,745 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Driver seat memory Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Power Liftgate Chrome Grille Cornering Lights Body-coloured bumpers ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 45 Mechanical Trailer Hitch Independent Rear Suspension Double wishbone front suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear Aluminum spare wheel rim Forward Collision Mitigation Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Overhead console: Mini Rain sensing front wipers Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 12 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Windows Privacy glass: Deep Security Audio system security Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Four 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Genuine wood/metal-look dash trim Genuine wood/metal-look door trim Intercooled Turbo Memorized Settings for 3 drivers Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner Beverage cooler in glovebox Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Fuel Type: Diesel Wheel Diameter: 20 Self-leveling headlights Genuine wood/metal-look center console trim Memorized Settings including steering wheel Wheel Width: 9 Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Leather/piano black steering wheel trim Silver aluminum rims Front Leg Room: 1,052 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 12.0 L/100 km Diameter of tires: 20.0" Front Head Room: 1,005 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Rear Head Room: 989 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.1 L/100 km Tires: Width: 275 mm Remote CD changer in glove box Fuel Capacity: 100 L Rear Shoulder Room: 1,441 mm Overall Width: 1,940 mm Overall height: 1,732 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,520 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Power child safety locks Max cargo capacity: 1,812 L Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Dynaudio Curb weight: 2,231 kg Gross vehicle weight: 2,860 kg Rear Leg Room: 931 mm Wheelbase: 2,893 mm Overall Length: 4,795 mm Proximity remote trunk release Hands Free Power Liftgate Lane Departure Warning: Active Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Front exterior parking camera Left exterior parking camera Right exterior parking camera Front and rear reverse sensing system Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation 120v Ac Power Outlet : 1

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

