2015 Volkswagen Touareg
EXECLINE
92,745KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10466070
- Stock #: P3336
- VIN: WVGEP9BP0FD004255
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P3336
- Mileage 92,745 KM
Vehicle Description
With such a luxurious interior, and a choice for an efficient diesel engine, this Touareg is arguably one of the best SUV's on sale. This 2015 Volkswagen Touareg is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The 2015 Volkswagen Touareg stands as an outlier in VW's lineup. It's a lavish vehicle, with a premium price, offered alongside the brand's more mainstream models. For 2015, the entire Volkswagen Touareg lineup enjoys mild styling changes and gains xenon headlights and LED taillights. A new suite of standard and available driver-assistance safety features debut as well, including blind-spot and lane-keeping warnings.This SUV has 92,745 kms. It's pure white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Power Liftgate
Chrome Grille
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 45
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Independent Rear Suspension
Double wishbone front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Aluminum spare wheel rim
Forward Collision Mitigation
Seating
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Overhead console: Mini
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 12
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Security
Audio system security
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Four 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Genuine wood/metal-look dash trim
Genuine wood/metal-look door trim
Intercooled Turbo
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Fuel Type: Diesel
Wheel Diameter: 20
Self-leveling headlights
Genuine wood/metal-look center console trim
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Wheel Width: 9
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Leather/piano black steering wheel trim
Silver aluminum rims
Front Leg Room: 1,052 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.0 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
Front Head Room: 1,005 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Head Room: 989 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.1 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 275 mm
Remote CD changer in glove box
Fuel Capacity: 100 L
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,441 mm
Overall Width: 1,940 mm
Overall height: 1,732 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,520 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Power child safety locks
Max cargo capacity: 1,812 L
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Dynaudio
Curb weight: 2,231 kg
Gross vehicle weight: 2,860 kg
Rear Leg Room: 931 mm
Wheelbase: 2,893 mm
Overall Length: 4,795 mm
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Front exterior parking camera
Left exterior parking camera
Right exterior parking camera
Front and rear reverse sensing system
Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
