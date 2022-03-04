$32,495+ tax & licensing
$32,495
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Acura MDX
Elite - Sunroof - Cooled Seats
$32,495
+ taxes & licensing
93,875KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8567567
- Stock #: L2904A
- VIN: 5FRYD4H80GB504809
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black (Pearl)
- Interior Colour Ebony Milano Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 93,875 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $33470 - Our Price is just $32495!
The Acura MDX offers familiar comfort, value, and performance. This 2016 Acura MDX is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Precision crafted performance is at the heart of everything Acura does and it's in every detail of the MDX crossover. From the bold design to groundbreaking technology, the MDX is pure progress for SUVs, and for drivers. Versatility, technology, and a rewarding driving experience come together seamlessly in the luxurious Acura MDX. This SUV has 93,875 kms. It's crystal black (pearl) in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our MDX's trim level is Elite. Upgrade to the MDX Elite and you'll be generously rewarded. It comes standard with rear DVD entertainment, navigation, heated and cooled leather seats, Smart Slide second row seat, 50/50 split folding third seat, a heated steering wheel, a power moonroof, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, 8 speaker audio, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, blind spot detection, a rearview camera, a power tailgate, remote start, tri-zone automatic climate control, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Rear Entertainment, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
Sunroof
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Fog Lamps
Forward Collision Warning
Navigation
rear entertainment
Power Tailgate
Blind Spot Detection
Lane Keep Assist
