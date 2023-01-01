2016 BMW X1

$19,976 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 8 , 8 2 5 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 128,825 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Driver seat memory Ambient Lighting Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats Split rear bench Exterior Daytime Running Lights Power Liftgate Fog Lamps Cornering Lights Body-coloured bumpers Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Profile: 50 Run flat tires Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Deep Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 7 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Piano black center console trim Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Suspension class: Sport Security Audio system security Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Navigation Park Assist HEADS UP DISPLAY Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Wheel Width: 7.5 Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Four 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Genuine wood/metal-look dash trim Genuine wood/metal-look door trim Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Passenger reverse tilt mirror Leatherette seat upholstery Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tires: Speed Rating: W Self-leveling headlights Driver and passenger knee airbags Fuel Capacity: 61 L Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.4 L/100 km Tires: Width: 225 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,440 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 10.7 L/100 km Front Head Room: 1,065 mm Curb weight: 1,660 kg Max cargo capacity: 1,550 L Rear Head Room: 1,002 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,453 mm Wheelbase: 2,670 mm Metal-look w/chrome surround grille AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio Overall Width: 1,821 mm Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks BMW Assist eCall Front Leg Room: 1,026 mm Rear Leg Room: 941 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,141 kg Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition with push button start 1 USB port LED low/high beam projector beam headlights Rear reverse sensing system Type of tires: Run-flat AS Synthetic Leather Overall Length: 4,439 mm Overall height: 1,612 mm

