2016 Buick Encore
Leather
85,485KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10370367
- Stock #: PA9984A
- VIN: KL4CJGSBXGB643966
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 85,485 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2016 Buick Encore is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Thanks to its quiet cabin, user-friendly technology features, and truly compact size, the 2016 Buick Encore is definitely worth a look. Inside, the distinctive styling carries over to a flowing instrument panel that wraps naturally into the door panels. A prominent central instrument panel houses the seven-inch, high-resolution, full-color display for the standard IntelliLink voice-activated infotainment system. This SUV has 85,485 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Encore's trim level is Leather. The Leather group adds some nice, luxurious features to this Encore while still being a great value. It comes with the Buick IntelliLink infotainment system with a 7-inch color touchscreen, Bluetooth, a USB port, and OnStar, heated leather seats, a memory driver seat, a heated steering wheel with audio and cruise control, remote start, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rear vision camera, QuietTuning and Bose active noise cancellation for a hushed interior, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
