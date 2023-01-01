Menu
2016 Buick Encore

85,485 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

Leather

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

85,485KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10370367
  Stock #: PA9984A
  VIN: KL4CJGSBXGB643966

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,485 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats, Rear Camera, Remote Start

This 2016 Buick Encore is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

Thanks to its quiet cabin, user-friendly technology features, and truly compact size, the 2016 Buick Encore is definitely worth a look. Inside, the distinctive styling carries over to a flowing instrument panel that wraps naturally into the door panels. A prominent central instrument panel houses the seven-inch, high-resolution, full-color display for the standard IntelliLink voice-activated infotainment system. This SUV has 85,485 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Encore's trim level is Leather. The Leather group adds some nice, luxurious features to this Encore while still being a great value. It comes with the Buick IntelliLink infotainment system with a 7-inch color touchscreen, Bluetooth, a USB port, and OnStar, heated leather seats, a memory driver seat, a heated steering wheel with audio and cruise control, remote start, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rear vision camera, QuietTuning and Bose active noise cancellation for a hushed interior, and more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Back to Top

Buy From Home Available

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

