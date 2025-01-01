$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2016 Buick Verano
Leather Group - Leather Seats
2016 Buick Verano
Leather Group - Leather Seats
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
Used
91,313KM
VIN 1G4PS5SK6G4118959
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-4433A
- Mileage 91,313 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Remote Start!
This 2016 Buick Verano is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The 2016 Verano offers the pleasures of Buick refinement in a nimble sedan sized perfectly for city driving. From its sculpted contours and graceful design cues, to its exquisite craftsmanship and exceptionally quiet ride, the Buick Verano luxury sedan is your kind of luxury. Inside is where the Verano truly pleases, with a very upscale feel, premium quality materials and attention to detail the Buick engineers left no stone unturned when designing this masterpiece. This sedan has 91,313 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Verano's trim level is Leather Group. This Leather trim adds leather seats, a heated steering wheel, blind spot detection, lane departure warning, rear park assist, navigation, and heated seats tot he incredible standard features like a sunroof, remote start, leather steering wheel with controls, dual-zone automatic climate control, audio system with an LED color touchscreen display, Buick IntelliLink, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, OnStar, and a rear vision camera that gives you confidence while backing up. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Remote Start, Siriusxm, Onstar.
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Coat hooks, driver- and passenger-side rear
Shift knob, leather-wrapped
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger, activates on remote start
Armrest, centre, rear, articulating with dual cup holders and storage
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
Defogger, rear-window electric, activates on remote start in 7 degrees Celsius or below
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, one colour
Headrests, rear centre
Heat ducts, rear floor
Instrument panel, Black cluster includes Black rings with silver accents
Key, primary foldable, additional foldable
Lamp, interior, Ice Blue ambient, centre stack, console, cup holders and overhead LED dome
Lamp, interior, Ice Blue ambient, door handle area
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt located in the centre console forward storage bin
Power outlet, rear auxiliary, 12-volt located on the back of the centre console
Seat adjuster, front passenger 8-way manual
Seat, rear 60-40 split-folding with adjustable head restraints for outboard seating positions and integrated headrest for centre seating position
Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature
Sill plates, front doors
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Seats, heated driver and front passenger with 3 warmth settings, activates on remote start in 7 degrees Celsius or below
Steering wheel, heated, leather-wrapped with chrome trim plate bezel, 3-spoke
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Emissions, federal requirements
Alternator, 130 amps
Axle, 3.23 final drive ratio
Battery, maintenance free with rundown protection, heavy-duty 512 cold-cranking amps
Brake, parking, electronic
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 16" front and rear with Brake Assist
Engine, ECOTEC 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (180 hp [134.28 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 171 lb-ft of torque [230.85 N-m] @ 4900 rpm)
Exhaust tip, chrome with oval dual wall
Suspension, front independent MacPherson strut aluminum control arms with hydraulic bushings, 25mm hollow stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear Z-link, compound crank with Buick Tuned Watts for enhanced rear stability
Steering, power, electric rack mounted
Emissions, general unleaded
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog lamps, front, halogen
Glass, solar absorbing
Grille, Black chrome/spectre Grey waterfall, premium finish with bright chrome surround and Buick tri-shield
Lamp, centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
Mouldings, bright, window surround
QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of laminated front and side glass along with numerous noise canceling acoustic treatments to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare
Wheel, 16" x 4" (40.6 cm x 10.2 cm) steel, compact spare
Windshield style, acoustic laminated glass
Windshield, solar absorbing
Wipers, front intermittent, variable
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strips
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, body-colour manual-folding, activates on remote start in 7 degrees Celsius or below
Tires, P235/45R18, all season, blackwall
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Audio system feature, display, 7" diagonal, touch-screen, colour, located on centre stack
Audio system feature, Bose premium 9-speaker system 7-channel digital amplified with custom equalization and subwoofers
Safety
Onstar
REAR CAMERA
Rear Vision Camera
Trunk emergency release handle
Safety belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
Air bags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System
Door locks, rear child security
Horn, dual-note high and low
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats in all 3 rear seating positions
Safety belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger, height-adjustable includes pretensioners and load limiters
Safety belts, 3-point, rear centre position
Safety belts, front pretensioners, driver and passenger (driver includes load limiter)
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Rear Parking Assist, Ultrasonic with audible warning
Comfort
Climate Control
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2016 Buick Verano