$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Express
Cargo Van 2500 RWD 135"
Location
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
26,508KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10617708
- Stock #: P0701
- VIN: 1GCWGAFF2G1296635
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 26,508 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
There's no denying one of the most important tools for the job is a highly capable and versatile vehicle. With the 2016 Express Cargo Van, you get all of that, plus a bit more. Built on a strong foundation, the 2016 Express is designed to get the job done right the first time. This low mileage van has just 26,508 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 4.8L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.
