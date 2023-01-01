$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Express
Cargo Van 2500 RWD 135"
2016 Chevrolet Express
Cargo Van 2500 RWD 135"
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
237,000KM
Used
VIN 1GCWGAFF1G1159282
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 237,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
There's no denying one of the most important tools for the job is a highly capable and versatile vehicle. With the 2016 Express Cargo Van, you get all of that, plus a bit more. Built on a strong foundation, the 2016 Express is designed to get the job done right the first time. This van has 237,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 4.8L 8 Cylinder Engine.
There's no denying one of the most important tools for the job is a highly capable and versatile vehicle. With the 2016 Express Cargo Van, you get all of that, plus a bit more. Built on a strong foundation, the 2016 Express is designed to get the job done right the first time. This van has 237,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 4.8L 8 Cylinder Engine.
