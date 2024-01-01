$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Impala
LT
2016 Chevrolet Impala
LT
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
96,328KM
VIN 2G1115S38G9115802
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,328 KM
Vehicle Description
Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Power Seats, Power Windows, Aluminum Wheels, Climate Control, Synthetic Leather
This 2016 Chevrolet Impala is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The Impala sedan is the driving equivalent of walking tall with your shoulders back. It arrives in a manner that tells everyone who sees you that you're at the top of your game. It's the full-size car that is as well-composed and as tech-savvy as its driver. For 2016 a major emphasis was placed on build quality and interior refinement, improving overall comfort while reducing noise vibration into the cabin. This sedan has 96,328 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Impala's trim level is LT. This Impala LT is a step above the base LS model and includes some great extra features. These features include aluminum wheels, a larger 8 inch touchscreen display with Chevy MyLink, bluetooth for your streaming audio device, USB ports, power driver and passenger seats, a leather wrapped steering wheel plus a dual zone climate control system that allows both driver and passenger to select their perfect temperature.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2016 Chevrolet Impala