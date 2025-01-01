$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
90,653KM
VIN 3GCUKSEC9GG342045
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,653 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start!
This 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pairs brains with brawn to build upon the legacy of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickup trucks on the road. A muscular front end, sculpted hood, and signature LED lighting accents give Silverado a bold new look, while high-strength steel delivers rugged capability that you can depend on day in and day out.This pickup has 90,653 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LTZ. The Silverado 1500 LTZ is as smart as it is strong, offering technology to keep you connected like OnStar with 4G LTE, Chevy MyLink with an 8 inch color touchscreen and bluetooth streaming audio. Comfort and convenience features include a rear vision camera with dynamic guide lines, 60/40 folding bench rear seat, remote vehicle start system, 18 inch aluminum wheels, an EZ lift and lower tail gate plus it even comes with power heated front seats that allows for 2 memory settings. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 310+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
