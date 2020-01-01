Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT - Bluetooth

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 73,327KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4405479
  • Stock #: 19-4611A
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC9GG228054
Exterior Colour
White
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Bluetooth, Touch Screen, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, SiriusXM!

This 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This pickup has 73327 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Touch Screen, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Siriusxm.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Additional Features
  • Touch Screen
  • SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2015 Hyundai Santa F...
 117,710 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Jett...
 70,231 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Honda CR-V LX ...
 86,714 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-9221

Send A Message