2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
WT - Low Mileage
33,145KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour 1WT
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 22-9218A
- Mileage 33,145 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pairs brains with brawn to build upon the legacy of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickup trucks on the road. A muscular front end, sculpted hood and signature LED lighting accents give Silverado a bold new look, while high-strength steel delivers rugged capability that you can depend on day in and day out.This low mileage Regular Cab 4X4 pickup has just 33,145 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 4.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is WT. This full size Silverado 1500 work truck comes with some excellent standard equipment. This truck includes power door locks, electronic cruise control and air conditioning as part of its interior features. Additionally, this work truck also offers StabiliTrak and a tire pressure monitoring system.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
