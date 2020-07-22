2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

This 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Built to grind out the toughest of jobs, the 2016 Silverado 2500HD takes your work as seriously as you do. From its innovative cargo box to iconic heavy-duty engines, every detail has a purpose. This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 29,693 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 360HP 6.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 2500HD's trim level is LTZ. This Silverado 2500HD LTZ is one of Chevrolet's most popular models and comes loaded with aluminum wheels, a trailering package, front fog lamps, remote locking tailgate with an EZ lift and lower feature, Chevy MyLink with an 8 inch color touchscreen, bluetooth audio streaming, SiriusXM, OnStar, a remote engine starter, leather heated seats and a rear vision camera.
Vehicle Features
Four Wheel Drive
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Daytime Running Lamps with automatic exterior lamp control
6-Speaker Audio System
Universal Home Remote (Removed when (TRW) provisions for roof mounted lamp or (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package is ordered.)
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Not included when (ZW9) pickup box delete or (9J4) rear bumper delete is ordered.)
Pickup box
Remote Locking Tailgate
Fog lamps, front, halogen
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps (Requires (E63) pickup box.)
Grille surround, chrome
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)
Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Assist handle, front passenger and driver on A-pillars
Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping
Recovery hooks, front, frame-mounted, black
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control Only available on Crew Cab and Double Cab models.
Steering, Recirculating Ball with smart flow power steering system
Headlamps, halogen projector-beam
Suspension Package, Standard includes 51mm twin tube shock absorbers and 33mm front stabilizer bar
Steering, Digital Steering Assist (Requires Double Cab models and (LML) Duramax 6.6L Turbo Diesel V8 engine or Crew Cab models.)
Wheel, 18" x 8" (45.7 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare. Spare not included with (ZW9) pickup box delete unless a spare tire is ordered. (Requires 18" or 20" wheels and tires.)
Air bag deactivation switch, frontal passenger-side (Included and only available with (ZW9) Pickup box delete on Double Cab and Regular Cab models only. Note: Crew cab does not receive the air bag deactivation switch when ZW9 package is ordered.)
Rear Vision Camera with dynamic guide lines (Removed when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered.) (Not included when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered.)
SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2016 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select + trial with 130 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take all ...
Air bags, Crew Cab: single-stage frontal and thorax side-impact, driver and front passenger, and head curtain side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions. (With (ZW9) pickup box delete on Double and Regular Cab you will get single-stage fron...
Engine, Vortec 6.0L Variable Valve Timing V8 SFI, E85-compatible, FlexFuel capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (GVWR below 10,000 lbs. 360 hp [268.4 kW] @ 5400 rpm, 380 lb-ft of torque [515.0 N-m] @ 4200 rpm), (GVWR 10,000 lbs. or above...
