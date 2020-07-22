2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Remote Vehicle Starter System

Daytime Running Lamps with automatic exterior lamp control

6-Speaker Audio System

Universal Home Remote (Removed when (TRW) provisions for roof mounted lamp or (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package is ordered.)

Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Not included when (ZW9) pickup box delete or (9J4) rear bumper delete is ordered.)

Pickup box

Remote Locking Tailgate

Fog lamps, front, halogen

Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

Differential, heavy-duty locking rear

Cooling, external engine oil cooler

Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler

Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power

Alternator, 150 amps

Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section

Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank

Mouldings, bodyside, chrome

Mirror caps, chrome

Glass, deep-tinted

Door handles, chrome

Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)

Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure

Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information

Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry

Power outlet, 110-volt AC

StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist

Radio, HD

Rear axle, 4.10 ratio (Requires (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI engine or (LC8) 6.0L V8 SFI Gaseous CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) engine.)

Air cleaner, high-capacity

Transfer case, electronic shift with rotary dial controls (Requires 4WD models.)

Trailer brake controller, integrated (Standard with (E63) pickup box. Available to order with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DuraLife brake rotors

Wheelhouse liners, rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model. Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)

Bumper, front chrome

CornerStep, rear bumper (Requires (E63) pickup box.)

Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps (Requires (E63) pickup box.)

Grille surround, chrome

Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top

Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)

Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows

Assist handle, front passenger and driver on A-pillars

Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping

Recovery hooks, front, frame-mounted, black

Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control Only available on Crew Cab and Double Cab models.

Steering, Recirculating Ball with smart flow power steering system

Headlamps, halogen projector-beam

Suspension Package, Standard includes 51mm twin tube shock absorbers and 33mm front stabilizer bar

Steering, Digital Steering Assist (Requires Double Cab models and (LML) Duramax 6.6L Turbo Diesel V8 engine or Crew Cab models.)

Wheel, 18" x 8" (45.7 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare. Spare not included with (ZW9) pickup box delete unless a spare tire is ordered. (Requires 18" or 20" wheels and tires.)

Air bag deactivation switch, frontal passenger-side (Included and only available with (ZW9) Pickup box delete on Double Cab and Regular Cab models only. Note: Crew cab does not receive the air bag deactivation switch when ZW9 package is ordered.)

Rear Vision Camera with dynamic guide lines (Removed when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered.) (Not included when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered.)

SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2016 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select + trial with 130 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take all ...

Air bags, Crew Cab: single-stage frontal and thorax side-impact, driver and front passenger, and head curtain side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions. (With (ZW9) pickup box delete on Double and Regular Cab you will get single-stage fron...