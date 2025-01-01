$7,888+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Spark
LS - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$7,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
45,983KM
VIN KL8CA6SA3GC564715
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,983 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Rear Camera!
This 2016 Chevrolet Spark is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The 2016 Chevrolet Spark is designed for an exciting drive, no matter what the road condition. In addition to its 10 standard air bags, 4-wheel antilock brakes, and a high-strength steel safety cage, the Spark offers a ton of technologies to help you stay comfortable while out on the open road. Thanks to its nimble handling, the Spark is also perfect for narrow streets and getting you into all the hot spots like the last parking space on the block.This low mileage sedan has just 45,983 kms. It's silver ice metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Spark's trim level is LS. This incredible Spark LS includes some cool features like 15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers, automatic headlamps, reverse camera, rear spoiler, exterior temperature display, tire pressure monitor, cloth upholstery, 60/40 split-folding rear seats, four-speaker sound system, Bluetooth, display audio system with AM/FM, USB port, Apple Car Play and Android Auto, and OnStar with 4G LTE WiFi. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Wi-fi, Bluetooth, Rear Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Additional Features
Wi-Fi
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2016 Chevrolet Spark