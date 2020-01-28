Leather Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Bluetooth, Bose Stereo, Forward Collision Alert, Power Pedals
This 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
A perfect blend of contemporary design and legendary capability, the 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe offers a premium driving experience, no matter where you go or what you do. From the moment you first see it, the Tahoe makes an big impression. Its confident, athletic stance demands attention, while the quiet interior surrounds the driver with premium amenities and refined functionality. The Tahoe interior features premium materials that contribute to the functional design, offering the perfect combination of comfort and versatility with an amazing 94.7 cu. ft. of cargo space.It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tahoe's trim level is LT. This 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LT is a big step above the entry level LS model and includes leather heated front seats, power adjustable pedals, enhanced driver alert package that includes forward collision alert, safety alert driver seat, IntelliBeam headlamps and lane keep assist. It also includes aluminum wheels, a premium Bose stereo system with Chevy MyLink and an 8 inch colour touchscreen, bluetooth streaming audio, rear vision camera, power lift gate and much more.
- Additional Features
-
- Cargo Net
- 4-wheel drive
- Rear Vision Camera
- Cargo management system
- Conversation mirror (Deleted when (UTT) Theft Protection Package is ordered.)
- Forward Collision Alert sensor indicator
- Tire Pressure Monitor System air pressure sensors in each tire with pressure display in Driver Information Centre (does not apply to spare tire)
- Safety Alert Driver Seat
- Steering, power
- Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
- Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
- Alternator, 150 amps
- Windshield style, acoustic laminated glass
- Defogger, rear-window electric
- Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
- Pedals, power-adjustable for accelerator and brake
- Suspension, front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar
- Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs
- Radio, HD
- Fascia, front body-colour
- Tire carrier, lockable outside spare, winch-type mounted under frame at rear
- Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
- Assist handles, all seats
- Climate control, tri-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver, right-front passenger and rear passengers
- Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
- Lighting, interior with dome light, driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature, cargo lights, door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions
- Power outlet, 110-volt
- Windows, power, all express down, front express up
- Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, VAC power
- Cooling, auxiliary transmission oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil
- Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil, integral to driver side of radiator
- GVWR, 7300 lbs. (3311 kg) (Requires 4WD model)
- Rear axle, 3.08 ratio (Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package)
- Suspension Package, Premium Smooth Ride (Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
- Transfer case, active, single-speed, electronic Autotrac with rotary controls, does not include neutral. Cannot be dinghy towed (Requires 4WD model. Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
- Automatic Occupant Sensing System, sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
- LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second row seating positions, top tethers located in third row seating positions
- StabiliTrak, stability control system with brake assist includes traction control
- Warning tones headlamp on, key-in-ignition, driver and right-front passenger safety belt unfasten and turn signal on
- Audio system feature, Bose premium 9-speaker system with subwoofer in centre console
- Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable
- Headlamps, IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off
- Glass, deep tinted
- Seat, third row manual 60/40 split-folding bench, fold flat (Not included when (PCK) Luxury Package is ordered.)
- Power outlets, 5 auxiliary, 12-volt includes outlets in the instrument panel, console, back of console, 1 in 3rd row and 1 in cargo area
- Air bags frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger, driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions
- Luggage rack side rails, roof-mounted
- Fascia, rear colour-keyed ((PCK) Luxury Package includes trailer hitch close out.)
- Engine, 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 N-m] @ 4100 rpm)
- Battery, 720 cold-cranking amps with 80 amp hour rating
- Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour, 4.2" diagonal
