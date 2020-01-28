Leather Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Bluetooth, Bose Stereo, Forward Collision Alert, Power Pedals



This 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.



A perfect blend of contemporary design and legendary capability, the 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe offers a premium driving experience, no matter where you go or what you do. From the moment you first see it, the Tahoe makes an big impression. Its confident, athletic stance demands attention, while the quiet interior surrounds the driver with premium amenities and refined functionality. The Tahoe interior features premium materials that contribute to the functional design, offering the perfect combination of comfort and versatility with an amazing 94.7 cu. ft. of cargo space.It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.



Our Tahoe's trim level is LT. This 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LT is a big step above the entry level LS model and includes leather heated front seats, power adjustable pedals, enhanced driver alert package that includes forward collision alert, safety alert driver seat, IntelliBeam headlamps and lane keep assist. It also includes aluminum wheels, a premium Bose stereo system with Chevy MyLink and an 8 inch colour touchscreen, bluetooth streaming audio, rear vision camera, power lift gate and much more.



Additional Features Cargo Net

4-wheel drive

Rear Vision Camera

Cargo management system

Conversation mirror (Deleted when (UTT) Theft Protection Package is ordered.)

Forward Collision Alert sensor indicator

Tire Pressure Monitor System air pressure sensors in each tire with pressure display in Driver Information Centre (does not apply to spare tire)

Safety Alert Driver Seat

Steering, power

Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming

Differential, heavy-duty locking rear

Alternator, 150 amps

Windshield style, acoustic laminated glass

Defogger, rear-window electric

Wiper, rear intermittent with washer

Pedals, power-adjustable for accelerator and brake

Suspension, front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar

Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs

Radio, HD

Fascia, front body-colour

Tire carrier, lockable outside spare, winch-type mounted under frame at rear

Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense

Assist handles, all seats

Climate control, tri-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver, right-front passenger and rear passengers

Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting

Lighting, interior with dome light, driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature, cargo lights, door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions

Power outlet, 110-volt

Windows, power, all express down, front express up

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, VAC power

Cooling, auxiliary transmission oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil

Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil, integral to driver side of radiator

GVWR, 7300 lbs. (3311 kg) (Requires 4WD model)

Rear axle, 3.08 ratio (Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package)

Suspension Package, Premium Smooth Ride (Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)

Transfer case, active, single-speed, electronic Autotrac with rotary controls, does not include neutral. Cannot be dinghy towed (Requires 4WD model. Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)

Automatic Occupant Sensing System, sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second row seating positions, top tethers located in third row seating positions

StabiliTrak, stability control system with brake assist includes traction control

Warning tones headlamp on, key-in-ignition, driver and right-front passenger safety belt unfasten and turn signal on

Audio system feature, Bose premium 9-speaker system with subwoofer in centre console

Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable

Headlamps, IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off

Glass, deep tinted

Seat, third row manual 60/40 split-folding bench, fold flat (Not included when (PCK) Luxury Package is ordered.)

Power outlets, 5 auxiliary, 12-volt includes outlets in the instrument panel, console, back of console, 1 in 3rd row and 1 in cargo area

Air bags frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger, driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions

Luggage rack side rails, roof-mounted

Fascia, rear colour-keyed ((PCK) Luxury Package includes trailer hitch close out.)

Engine, 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 N-m] @ 4100 rpm)

Battery, 720 cold-cranking amps with 80 amp hour rating

Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour, 4.2" diagonal

