2016 Chevrolet Trax

57,577 KM

LT - Low Mileage

LT - Low Mileage

Location

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

57,577KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10359852
  • Stock #: 23-0316A
  • VIN: 3GNCJPSB3GL229410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,577 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels!

This 2016 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The 2016 Chevrolet Trax is the ultimate small SUV for navigating the city and beyond. With its agile handling, ample cargo room, and the latest technology, Trax makes every day an urban adventure. With its street-smart features and amazing technologies, this Trax lets you explore your city and discover all of its hidden gems. The Trax simplifies your everyday life.This low mileage SUV has just 57,577 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Trax's trim level is LT. The 1LT is a clever SUV that's small and quick enough to steer the cityscape, yet big enough to accommodate up to five people in comfort with their stuff. This Trax is equipped with air conditioning, cruise control, deluxe cloth seating surfaces, Bluetooth wireless audio streaming, OnStar, enhanced 6-speaker audio system, and 16-inch aluminum wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels

