Premium Audio, Bluetooth, OnStar, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning

This 2016 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The 2016 Chevrolet Trax is the ultimate small SUV for navigating the city and beyond. With its agile handling, ample cargo room, and the latest technology, Trax makes every day an urban adventure. With its street-smart features and amazing technologies, this Trax lets you explore your city and discover all of its hidden gems. The Trax simplifies your everyday life.This SUV has 150,238 kms. Its gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Traxs trim level is LT. The 1LT is a clever SUV thats small and quick enough to steer the cityscape, yet big enough to accommodate up to five people in comfort with their stuff. This Trax is equipped with air conditioning, cruise control, deluxe cloth seating surfaces, Bluetooth wireless audio streaming, OnStar, enhanced 6-speaker audio system, and 16-inch aluminum wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/

Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.

2016 Chevrolet Trax

150,238 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Trax

LT

2016 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

Contact Seller

150,238KM
Used
VIN 3GNCJPSB3GL214065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,238 KM

Vehicle Description

Premium Audio, Bluetooth, OnStar, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning

This 2016 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The 2016 Chevrolet Trax is the ultimate small SUV for navigating the city and beyond. With its agile handling, ample cargo room, and the latest technology, Trax makes every day an urban adventure. With its street-smart features and amazing technologies, this Trax lets you explore your city and discover all of its hidden gems. The Trax simplifies your everyday life.This SUV has 150,238 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Trax's trim level is LT. The 1LT is a clever SUV that's small and quick enough to steer the cityscape, yet big enough to accommodate up to five people in comfort with their stuff. This Trax is equipped with air conditioning, cruise control, deluxe cloth seating surfaces, Bluetooth wireless audio streaming, OnStar, enhanced 6-speaker audio system, and 16-inch aluminum wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
