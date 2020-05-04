Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Third Passenger Door

Fourth Passenger Door

Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats

Power Driver Seat

3rd Row Seat

Rear Bucket Seats

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Luggage Rack

Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

V6 Cylinder Engine

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort Rear A/C

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features Wheel Covers

Back-Up Camera

Flex Fuel Capability

Entertainment System

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage

Knee Air Bag

A/T

Premium Synthetic Seats

Bluetooth Connection

6-Speed A/T

Requires Subscription

