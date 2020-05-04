Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

  1. 4954857
  2. 4954857
Contact Seller

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 74,218KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4954857
  • Stock #: K01123A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG7GR154316
Exterior Colour
Brilliant black crystal pearl
Interior Colour
Black/Light Greystone
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

4dr Wgn SXT Premium Plus

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Flex Fuel Capability
  • Entertainment System
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Knee Air Bag
  • A/T
  • Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • 6-Speed A/T
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2016 Jeep Patriot SP...
 65,850 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Grand Cher...
 43,460 KM
$32,999 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Cherokee T...
 95,864 KM
$25,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-271-XXXX

(click to show)

613-271-7114

Send A Message