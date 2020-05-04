Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

  1. 4954863
  2. 4954863
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 106,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4954863
  • Stock #: K01061A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG5GR144027
Exterior Colour
Redline Pearl
Interior Colour
Black/Light Greystone
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

4dr Wgn Canada Value Package

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Flex Fuel Capability
  • Knee Air Bag
  • A/T
  • 6-Speed A/T

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

