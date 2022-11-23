$17,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE/SXT
Location
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$17,999
- Listing ID: 9335410
- Stock #: P3486A
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG6GR218913
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 136,265 KM
Vehicle Description
This Dodge Grand Caravan delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17 X 6.5 STEEL (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G SXT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, 2nd & 3rd Row Stow'N Go Seats, Body-Colour Bodyside Mouldings, Sunscreen Glass, Body-Colour Door Handles, SXT Badge, 2nd Row Stow'N Go Bucket Seats, Floor Console w/Cupholder.* This Dodge Grand Caravan Features the Following Options *BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, BILLET SILVER METALLIC, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Touring Suspension.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 can get you a tried-and-true Grand Caravan today!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
Vehicle Features
