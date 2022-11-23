Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

136,265 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

  1. 9335410
  2. 9335410
  3. 9335410
  4. 9335410
  5. 9335410
  6. 9335410
  7. 9335410
  8. 9335410
  9. 9335410
Contact Seller

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

136,265KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9335410
  • Stock #: P3486A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG6GR218913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,265 KM

Vehicle Description

This Dodge Grand Caravan delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17 X 6.5 STEEL (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G SXT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, 2nd & 3rd Row Stow'N Go Seats, Body-Colour Bodyside Mouldings, Sunscreen Glass, Body-Colour Door Handles, SXT Badge, 2nd Row Stow'N Go Bucket Seats, Floor Console w/Cupholder.* This Dodge Grand Caravan Features the Following Options *BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, BILLET SILVER METALLIC, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Touring Suspension.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 can get you a tried-and-true Grand Caravan today!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 102,096 KM
$23,999 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 136,265 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 SPORT
 227,759 KM
$23,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-271-XXXX

(click to show)

613-271-7114

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory