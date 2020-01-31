Menu
2016 Ford Edge

Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth - $157 B/W

2016 Ford Edge

Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth - $157 B/W

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$22,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 105,707KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4671927
  • Stock #: 20-1142A
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K86GBB96890
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Memory Seats!

Compare at $23849 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $22499!

If you're looking for a stylish way to get people and cargo around comfortably and safely, this Edge is worth a serious look. This 2016 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 105,707 kms. It's blue in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Edge's trim level is Titanium. The Titanium trim adds some luxurious features to this Edge. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, a memory driver's seat, SYNC 3 with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, Sony premium audio, a universal garage door opener, LED tail lamps, a foot-activated hands-free power liftgate, a rear view camera, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Memory Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4K86GBB96890.



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $156.48 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Memory Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Power Tailgate
  • Premium Sound Package

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

