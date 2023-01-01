$39,495 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 4 , 3 1 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10412244

10412244 Stock #: 23-0335A

23-0335A VIN: 1FTEW1EG2GFD06544

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23-0335A

Mileage 104,315 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Mechanical Trailer Hitch Exterior Aluminum Wheels Additional Features Sync Wifi 4G Bluetooth. Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.