2016 Ford F-150
Lariat - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
104,315KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10412244
- Stock #: 23-0335A
- VIN: 1FTEW1EG2GFD06544
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23-0335A
- Mileage 104,315 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $41865 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $39495!
Better fuel economy, better handling and a higher payload capacity is the result of dedicated engineers always trying to improve the legendary Ford F-150. This 2016 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 104,315 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. With the Lariat, you are now moving into the category of luxury. On the outside, notable features include 18 machined aluminum wheels, body coloured wheel well trims door handles and mirror caps . On the inside standard features on the Lariat include power adjustable leather-trimmed heated seats, simulated wood/metal interior trim, voice activated dual zone air conditioning, push button start, remote start, back up sensors, power-adjustable memory pedals, SYNC3, Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity, wireless streaming, mobile internet hotspot and power-sliding rear window. In case you forgot it was a truck, the Lariat comes standard with a class IV trailer hitch receiver, a rear view camera with dynamic hitch assist, pro trailer backup assist and a trailer sway control system. Really....all this in a truck! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth. Rear View Camera, Sync, Wifi 4g, Aluminum Wheels, Trailer Hitch.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EG2GFD06544.
Payments from $615.38 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Additional Features
Sync
Wifi 4G
Bluetooth. Rear View Camera
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2