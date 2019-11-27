Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, SYNC, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning!



The Ford Focus is a smart, agile machine that's as efficient as it is fun to drive. Plenty of room, lots of tech, and a great looking package make this an attractive compact. This 2016 Ford Focus is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.



Most compact cars focus on value and efficiency, but this Ford Focus adds a fun to drive factor that comes as a pleasant surprise. An attractive car inside and out, the Ford Focus is a standout in a competitive segment.This hatchback has 61038 kms. It's nice in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our Focus's trim level is SE. The SE trim is a great blend of features and value. This Focus includes features like SYNC infotainment with Bluetooth and an aux jack, 60/40 split rear folding seats to maximize cargo space, cruise control, power windows, steering wheel audio controls, two USB ports, remote keyless entry, 16-inch aluminum wheels, and automatic halogen headlights. Safety features include blind spot mirrors, seven airbags, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Sync, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control .

Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

