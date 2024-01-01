Menu
<b>Touch Screen, Bluetooth, A/C, Power Windows, Power Doors!</b><br> <br> This 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>The main attraction of the 2016 GMC Sierra is its combination of simplicity, ruggedness and handsome design features. The Sierra has always had the advantage in styling over other pickups in its class and 2016 is no different. This GMC Sierra 1500 becomes more fearless, thanks to its new unique front grille, stylish exterior body panels and the addition of LED lights around this awesome truck. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 218,466 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Sierra 1500s trim level is SLE. This Sierra 1500 SLE offers high quality materials and latest in technology. This Sierra is packed with features like aluminum wheels, an EZ-Lift and lower tailgate, 8 inch diagonal colour touch screen with IntelliLink, SiriusXM, bluetooth steering wheel audio controls, cloth seats and remote keyless entry to give more comfortable and relaxing feeling while on the road. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Touch Screen, Bluetooth, A/c, Power Windows, Power Doors, Siriusxm. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Price is plus HST and licence only.<br> Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br>

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

Used
218,466KM
VIN 3GTU2MECXGG144277

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-1826B
  • Mileage 218,466 KM

Vehicle Description

Touch Screen, Bluetooth, A/C, Power Windows, Power Doors!

This 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The main attraction of the 2016 GMC Sierra is its combination of simplicity, ruggedness and handsome design features. The Sierra has always had the advantage in styling over other pickups in its class and 2016 is no different. This GMC Sierra 1500 becomes more fearless, thanks to its new unique front grille, stylish exterior body panels and the addition of LED lights around this awesome truck. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 218,466 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Sierra 1500's trim level is SLE. This Sierra 1500 SLE offers high quality materials and latest in technology. This Sierra is packed with features like aluminum wheels, an EZ-Lift and lower tailgate, 8 inch diagonal colour touch screen with IntelliLink, SiriusXM, bluetooth steering wheel audio controls, cloth seats and remote keyless entry to give more comfortable and relaxing feeling while on the road. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Touch Screen, Bluetooth, A/c, Power Windows, Power Doors, Siriusxm.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Additional Features

Touch Screen
SiriusXM

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2016 GMC Sierra 1500