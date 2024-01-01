$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE - Touch Screen - Bluetooth
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE - Touch Screen - Bluetooth
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
218,466KM
VIN 3GTU2MECXGG144277
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-1826B
- Mileage 218,466 KM
Vehicle Description
Touch Screen, Bluetooth, A/C, Power Windows, Power Doors!
This 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The main attraction of the 2016 GMC Sierra is its combination of simplicity, ruggedness and handsome design features. The Sierra has always had the advantage in styling over other pickups in its class and 2016 is no different. This GMC Sierra 1500 becomes more fearless, thanks to its new unique front grille, stylish exterior body panels and the addition of LED lights around this awesome truck. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 218,466 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is SLE. This Sierra 1500 SLE offers high quality materials and latest in technology. This Sierra is packed with features like aluminum wheels, an EZ-Lift and lower tailgate, 8 inch diagonal colour touch screen with IntelliLink, SiriusXM, bluetooth steering wheel audio controls, cloth seats and remote keyless entry to give more comfortable and relaxing feeling while on the road. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Touch Screen, Bluetooth, A/c, Power Windows, Power Doors, Siriusxm.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
A/C
Additional Features
Touch Screen
SiriusXM
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2016 GMC Sierra 1500