2016 GMC Sierra 2500
HD Denali - Low Mileage
2016 GMC Sierra 2500
HD Denali - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
76,964KM
Used
VIN 1GT12UE83GF281450
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,964 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
A certified leader in reliability and muscularity, the GMC Sierra 2500HD returns for 2016 better than ever! Completely redesigned, the 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD features more rugged exterior styling plus an array of functional refinements inside this amazing truck. Take one look inside the 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD and you'll see clearly why this is the new standard in truck interiors. The Sierra's interior brings comfort, refinement and convenience to a whole new level.This low mileage sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 76,964 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 397HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sierra 2500HD's trim level is Denali. Take one look inside the 2016 GMC Sierra 2500 Denali HD and you'll see clearly why this is the standard in truck interiors. The Sierra's interior brings comfort, refinement and convenience to a whole new level. Featuring the best of everything, this amazing truck comes with unique exterior styling, signature aluminum wheels, heated and ventilated power memory seats, a Bose premium audio system with bluetooth streaming audio and wireless charging, a rear view camera and a long list of additional safety equipment!! Check it out today.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2016 GMC Sierra 2500