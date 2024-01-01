Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> This 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>A certified leader in reliability and muscularity, the GMC Sierra 2500HD returns for 2016 better than ever! Completely redesigned, the 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD features more rugged exterior styling plus an array of functional refinements inside this amazing truck. Take one look inside the 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD and youll see clearly why this is the new standard in truck interiors. The Sierras interior brings comfort, refinement and convenience to a whole new level.This low mileage sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 76,964 kms. Its red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 397HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Sierra 2500HDs trim level is Denali. Take one look inside the 2016 GMC Sierra 2500 Denali HD and youll see clearly why this is the standard in truck interiors. The Sierras interior brings comfort, refinement and convenience to a whole new level. Featuring the best of everything, this amazing truck comes with unique exterior styling, signature aluminum wheels, heated and ventilated power memory seats, a Bose premium audio system with bluetooth streaming audio and wireless charging, a rear view camera and a long list of additional safety equipment!! Check it out today.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Price is plus HST and licence only.<br>Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2016 GMC Sierra 2500

76,964 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Denali - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle

2016 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Denali - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
76,964KM
Used
VIN 1GT12UE83GF281450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,964 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

This 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

A certified leader in reliability and muscularity, the GMC Sierra 2500HD returns for 2016 better than ever! Completely redesigned, the 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD features more rugged exterior styling plus an array of functional refinements inside this amazing truck. Take one look inside the 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD and you'll see clearly why this is the new standard in truck interiors. The Sierra's interior brings comfort, refinement and convenience to a whole new level.This low mileage sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 76,964 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 397HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Sierra 2500HD's trim level is Denali. Take one look inside the 2016 GMC Sierra 2500 Denali HD and you'll see clearly why this is the standard in truck interiors. The Sierra's interior brings comfort, refinement and convenience to a whole new level. Featuring the best of everything, this amazing truck comes with unique exterior styling, signature aluminum wheels, heated and ventilated power memory seats, a Bose premium audio system with bluetooth streaming audio and wireless charging, a rear view camera and a long list of additional safety equipment!! Check it out today.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2023 Cadillac Escalade Sport Platinum for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Cadillac Escalade Sport Platinum 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Acura MDX NAVIGATION for sale in Nepean, ON
2016 Acura MDX NAVIGATION 137,315 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson Luxury for sale in Nepean, ON
2017 Hyundai Tucson Luxury 95,075 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-9221

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

Contact Seller
2016 GMC Sierra 2500