<b>Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, A/C, Touch Screen</b><br> <br> This 2016 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>The 2016 GMC Terrain is the perfect combination of excellent styling, utility and efficiency. For 2016, the Terrains bold design has been updated and features a new hood design, redesigned front and rear fascia with chrome accents, new LED running lamps and a new 3-bar grille design that is distinctively GMC. Every Terrain is built with precision and distinguishing features, which are a true testament to the craftsmanship and detail that goes into every GMC. This SUV has 195,527 kms. Its onyx black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Terrains trim level is SLE. This impressive Terrain SLE comes with stylish aluminum wheels, bluetooth connectivity for your smart phone, SiriusXM radio, remote keyless entry, a rear vision camera, air conditioning, Stabilitrak and a 7 inch colour touch screen entertainment system. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Price is plus HST and licence only.<br> Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

195,527 KM

SLE

SLE

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

VIN 2GKFLTEK2G6138870

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-2457B
  • Mileage 195,527 KM

Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, A/C, Touch Screen

This 2016 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The 2016 GMC Terrain is the perfect combination of excellent styling, utility and efficiency. For 2016, the Terrain's bold design has been updated and features a new hood design, redesigned front and rear fascia with chrome accents, new LED running lamps and a new 3-bar grille design that is distinctively GMC. Every Terrain is built with precision and distinguishing features, which are a true testament to the craftsmanship and detail that goes into every GMC. This SUV has 195,527 kms. It's onyx black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Terrain's trim level is SLE. This impressive Terrain SLE comes with stylish aluminum wheels, bluetooth connectivity for your smart phone, SiriusXM radio, remote keyless entry, a rear vision camera, air conditioning, Stabilitrak and a 7 inch colour touch screen entertainment system.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

