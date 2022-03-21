$22,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Civic
EX
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8813489
- Stock #: P3400A
- VIN: 2HGFC2F78GH030291
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,123 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2016 Honda Civic Sedan EX before someone takes it home!*This Honda Civic Sedan Is Competitively Priced with These Options *Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 16 Aluminum-Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P215/55R16 93H AS.*Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.*Stop By Today *A short visit to Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 can get you a trustworthy Civic Sedan today!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait -- Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
Vehicle Features
