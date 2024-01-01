$10,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda CR-V
Touring - Leather Seats - Navigation
2016 Honda CR-V
Touring - Leather Seats - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
274,935KM
Used
VIN 5J6RM4H90GL804646
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P3340A
- Mileage 274,935 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, All-Wheel Drive, 18 Aluminum Wheels!
Compare at $11325 - Our Price is just $10995!
The 2016 Honda CR-V is one of the roomiest, most functional small SUVs with responsive handling, roomy seats, standard safety features, and good fuel economy. This 2016 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether you're hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, there's plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability you'd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This SUV has 274,935 kms. It's obsidian blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CR-V's trim level is Touring. When only the best will do, the Touring trim is the ultimate CR-V with premium features such as 18-inch alloy wheels, navigation, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, power tailgate, memory seats, and many other safety and luxury features. The Touring includes all of the EX-L features including 7 speaker audio, leather seats, SiriusXM, power moonroof, dual-zone automatic climate control and LED daytime running lights. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, All-wheel Drive, 18 Aluminum Wheels, Collision Mitigation Breaking, Lane Departure Warning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Driver seat memory
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Power Liftgate
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
18" aluminum wheels
Black grille w/chrome surround
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Forward Collision Mitigation
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 7
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
All-Wheel Drive
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
Wheel Width: 7
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Simulated wood dash trim
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Overall Width: 1,820 mm
Wheelbase: 2,620 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.5 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.5 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,050 mm
Fuel Capacity: 58 L
Rear Head Room: 980 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Gross vehicle weight: 2,100 kg
Front Hip Room: 1,384 mm
Front Head Room: 964 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,432 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,349 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,489 mm
Manual child safety locks
Max cargo capacity: 2,007 L
Overall Length: 4,557 mm
Overall height: 1,652 mm
Rear Leg Room: 972 mm
Silver w/painted accents aluminum rims
HondaLink
Curb weight: 1,652 kg
SiriusXM
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
Right exterior parking camera
Collision Mitigation Breaking
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2016 Honda CR-V