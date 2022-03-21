Menu
2016 Honda CR-V

38,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

2016 Honda CR-V

2016 Honda CR-V

Touring - Low Mileage

2016 Honda CR-V

Touring - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

38,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8763119
  • Stock #: NK0224A
  • VIN: 5J6RM4H99GL809456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 38,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, All-Wheel Drive, 18 Aluminum Wheels!

The 2016 Honda CR-V excels at things that matter to families including having a huge interior, quiet cabin, superior features and great cargo capacity. This 2016 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether you're hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, there's plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability you'd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This low mileage SUV has just 38,000 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our CR-V's trim level is Touring. When only the best will do, the Touring trim is the ultimate CR-V with premium features such as 18-inch alloy wheels, navigation, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, power tailgate, memory seats, and many other safety and luxury features. The Touring includes all of the EX-L features including 7 speaker audio, leather seats, SiriusXM, power moonroof, dual-zone automatic climate control and LED daytime running lights. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, All-wheel Drive, 18 Aluminum Wheels, Collision Mitigation Breaking, Lane Departure Warning.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Leather Seats
Adaptive Cruise Control
Lane Departure Warning
All-Wheel Drive
Navigation
18" aluminum wheels
SiriusXM
Collision Mitigation Breaking

