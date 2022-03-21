$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2016 Honda CR-V
2016 Honda CR-V
Touring - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
38,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8763119
- Stock #: NK0224A
- VIN: 5J6RM4H99GL809456
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 38,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2016 Honda CR-V excels at things that matter to families including having a huge interior, quiet cabin, superior features and great cargo capacity. This 2016 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether you're hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, there's plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability you'd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This low mileage SUV has just 38,000 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CR-V's trim level is Touring. When only the best will do, the Touring trim is the ultimate CR-V with premium features such as 18-inch alloy wheels, navigation, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, power tailgate, memory seats, and many other safety and luxury features. The Touring includes all of the EX-L features including 7 speaker audio, leather seats, SiriusXM, power moonroof, dual-zone automatic climate control and LED daytime running lights. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, All-wheel Drive, 18 Aluminum Wheels, Collision Mitigation Breaking, Lane Departure Warning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
Adaptive Cruise Control
Lane Departure Warning
All-Wheel Drive
Navigation
18" aluminum wheels
SiriusXM
Collision Mitigation Breaking
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2