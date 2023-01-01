Menu
2016 Honda HR-V

53,090 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2016 Honda HR-V

2016 Honda HR-V

EX - Sunroof - Bluetooth - Low Mileage

2016 Honda HR-V

EX - Sunroof - Bluetooth - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

53,090KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10380930
  • Stock #: 23-0338A
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H55GM102247

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,090 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Fog Lights!

The Honda HR-V mixes angles and curves in an attractive design that lends it a sporty look while hiding its budget-friendly roots, says Car and Driver. This 2016 Honda HR-V is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage hatchback has just 53,090 kms. It's green in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our HR-V's trim level is EX. The mid-range HR-V EX gives you a nice blend of features and value. It comes with a display audio system with 6 speaker audio, Bluetooth, 2 USB ports, dual zone automatic climate control, fog lights, LaneWatch blind spot display, a rearview camera, a power moonroof, heated front seats, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Fog Lights.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Rear View Camera

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

