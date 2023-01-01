$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda HR-V
EX - Sunroof - Bluetooth - Low Mileage
53,090KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10380930
- Stock #: 23-0338A
- VIN: 3CZRU6H55GM102247
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,090 KM
Vehicle Description
The Honda HR-V mixes angles and curves in an attractive design that lends it a sporty look while hiding its budget-friendly roots, says Car and Driver. This 2016 Honda HR-V is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage hatchback has just 53,090 kms. It's green in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our HR-V's trim level is EX. The mid-range HR-V EX gives you a nice blend of features and value. It comes with a display audio system with 6 speaker audio, Bluetooth, 2 USB ports, dual zone automatic climate control, fog lights, LaneWatch blind spot display, a rearview camera, a power moonroof, heated front seats, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Fog Lights.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Sunroof
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Rear View Camera
