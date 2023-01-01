$22,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 Honda HR-V
EX-L Navi CLEAN CAR; 2 SETS OF TIRES!
2016 Honda HR-V
EX-L Navi CLEAN CAR; 2 SETS OF TIRES!
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$22,980
+ taxes & licensing
92,305KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3CZRU6H72GM105401
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,305 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, SiriusXM
Compare at $24359 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $22980!
As Edmunds.com states, the Honda HR-V is far more capable than its diminutive size suggests. This 2016 Honda HR-V is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This hatchback has 92,305 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our HR-V has 2 sets of tires, both winters & all seasons! Our HR-V's trim level is EX-L Navi. EX-L Navi is the top trim for the HR-V and it shows. High end features include a display audio system with navigation, HD radio, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, leather seats which are heated in front, a rearview camera, forward collision warning, LaneWatch blind spot display, a power moonroof, dual zone automatic climate control, and more.
Payments from $358.06 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Compare at $24359 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $22980!
As Edmunds.com states, the Honda HR-V is far more capable than its diminutive size suggests. This 2016 Honda HR-V is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This hatchback has 92,305 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our HR-V has 2 sets of tires, both winters & all seasons! Our HR-V's trim level is EX-L Navi. EX-L Navi is the top trim for the HR-V and it shows. High end features include a display audio system with navigation, HD radio, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, leather seats which are heated in front, a rearview camera, forward collision warning, LaneWatch blind spot display, a power moonroof, dual zone automatic climate control, and more.
Payments from $358.06 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Custom - Apple CarPlay 78,354 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2014 Cadillac ATS AWD 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Honda HR-V LX - Bluetooth - Heated Seats - $153 B/W 118,493 KM $17,898 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$22,980
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2016 Honda HR-V