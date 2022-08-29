$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Odyssey
EX-L w/RES - DVD Player - Power Moonroof
97,955KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
- Interior Colour Grey Lthr
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
The Honda Odyssey is a versatile and capable hauler combining clever and generous packaging with responsive handling and a smooth ride. This 2016 Honda Odyssey is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Theres a lot to love about the Honda Odyssey. The sleek, sophisticated exterior styling invites more than just glances, while the luxurious interior and premium technologies may inspire lounging. The engine provides power and responsiveness in good measure, so it may come as a surprise that the Odyssey achieves one of the best fuel economy ratings in its class. Unsurprising, though, is the fact that the Odyssey carries on Hondas tradition of exceptional safety features. Inspired by home but made for the road, its the Honda Odyssey. This van has 97,955 kms. It's white diamond pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 248HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Odyssey's trim level is EX-L w/RES. For those looking for a higher level of luxury, the EX-L RES trim has many premium features including leather seats, a power moonroof, a power tailgate, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, forward collision warning, and many others. The EX-L also includes all the features from the EX-RES including DVD entertainment system, power sliding doors, tri-zone automatic climate control, 8 passenger seating, and many others. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Dvd Player, Power Moonroof, Leather Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
dvd player
POWER MOONROOF
