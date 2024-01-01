Menu
<b>Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps!</b><br> <br> No need for excuses here: the Hyundai Accent, with its distinctive design and fuel-sipping engine, is a fine choice for an economical car. -Car and Driver. This 2016 Hyundai Accent is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>Its hard to find style, safety, and value in a fun to drive package, but thats exactly what this Hyundai Accent delivers. Leave compromise behind and enjoy this fun, economical Accent filled with modern design and advanced safety features. Let this Hyundai Accent change your idea of small cars. This sedan has 124,570 kms. Its triathlon grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 137HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Accents trim level is SE. The SE trim brings some unexpected luxury to this humble Accent. It comes standard with a power sunroof, fog lamps, aluminum wheels, an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with a USB port and SiriusXM satellite radio, Bluetooth phone connectivity, heated front seats, steering wheel audio and cruise control, air conditioning, auto-off headlights, power windows, power doors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control.

2016 Hyundai Accent

124,570 KM

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

124,570KM
Used
VIN KMHCT4AE3GU106513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Triathlon Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,570 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps!

No need for excuses here: the Hyundai Accent, with its distinctive design and fuel-sipping engine, is a fine choice for an economical car. -Car and Driver. This 2016 Hyundai Accent is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

It's hard to find style, safety, and value in a fun to drive package, but that's exactly what this Hyundai Accent delivers. Leave compromise behind and enjoy this fun, economical Accent filled with modern design and advanced safety features. Let this Hyundai Accent change your idea of small cars. This sedan has 124,570 kms. It's triathlon grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 137HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Accent's trim level is SE. The SE trim brings some unexpected luxury to this humble Accent. It comes standard with a power sunroof, fog lamps, aluminum wheels, an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with a USB port and SiriusXM satellite radio, Bluetooth phone connectivity, heated front seats, steering wheel audio and cruise control, air conditioning, auto-off headlights, power windows, power doors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

2016 Hyundai Accent