With handsome styling, above-average performance, and solid build quality, this Hyundai Accent represents a strong choice for a small car in the subcompact class. This 2016 Hyundai Accent is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
It's hard to find style, safety, and value in a fun to drive package, but that's exactly what this Hyundai Accent delivers. Leave compromise behind and enjoy this fun, economical Accent filled with modern design and advanced safety features. Let this Hyundai Accent change your idea of small cars. This sedan has 60,526 kms. It's century white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Accent's trim level is LE. This subcompact Accent LE is a tremendous value and fun to drive. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with a USB port and SiriusXM satellite radio, Bluetooth phone connectivity, steering wheel audio control, remote start, air conditioning, auto-off headlights, power door locks, 60/40 split folding back seats, and more.
Vehicle Features
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Body-coloured door handles
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Integrated roof antenna
PERIMETER ALARM
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
90 amp alternator
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
43 L Fuel Tank
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
2.94 Axle Ratio
Sliding Front Centre Armrest
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: gate-type overdrive lock-up torque converter and electronic shift lock system
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Tires: P195/50HR16
Wheels: 16" x 6.0J Aluminum Alloy
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat, driver's seat pump device height adjuster, 4-way adjustable passenger seat, adjustable head restraints and passenger side seatback pocket
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 172 watts, iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recognition, 2 front door mounted speakers, 2 rear door mounted speakers and 2 tweeters
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
