2016 Hyundai Elantra
SE - $40.99 /Wk
2016 Hyundai Elantra
SE - $40.99 /Wk
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$11,066
+ taxes & licensing
Used
123,549KM
VIN KMHDH4AE9GU552204
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0091A
- Mileage 123,549 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound System, SiriusXM
A tech rich list of standard features and a smooth and comfortable ride makes the 2016 Hyundai Elantra worth thinking about. This 2016 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Elegance, fuel efficiency and safety are the three key things that best describe the 2016 Hyundai Elantra. The comfortable interior of the Elantra features higher-end soft-touch materials while the front seats are properly shaped for leisurely or aggressive driving styles. While the exterior offer properly placed curves and swooping line that combine elegantly with sweeping headlights and taillights making the Elantra look upscale without feeling gaudy or over the top. If you're in the market for a compact car that will delight both your sense of style and practicality, be sure to check out this 2016 Hyundai Elantra. This sedan has 123,549 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Elantra's trim level is SE. The 2016 Elantra provides an affordable and practical oasis with its entry-level SE model. Standard equipment include a six-speaker stereo with SiriusXM capability, power windows and locks, stylish aluminum alloy wheels, heated and powered mirrors, tilting and telescoping steering wheel, 60/40-split-folding rear seats and USB and iPod integration.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $40.99 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2016 Hyundai Elantra