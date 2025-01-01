$11,066+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2016 Hyundai Elantra
GT GLS
2016 Hyundai Elantra
GT GLS
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$11,066
+ taxes & licensing
Used
162,908KM
VIN KMHD35LH4GU260049
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Coffee Bean Pea
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0549A
- Mileage 162,908 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry
Well-equipped hatchback offers a lot of value and is beautiful in its simplicity, but is also highly functional and very user-friendly. driving.ca This 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The 2016 Elantra GT brings a European touch to our Canadian line up with its sporty design, handling and driving characteristics. Muscular wheel arches provide a subtle hint of its eagerness to tackle the curviest of roads. This is a vehicle where you look for every opportunity to take the long way home, especially with the available panoramic sunroof to help soak in those weekend drives. This sedan has 162,908 kms. It's coffee bean pea in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Elantra GT's trim level is GLS. The GLS is a step up from the GL and includes all of its features. Key upgrades for the GLS include a panoramic sunroof, aluminum alloy wheels, 8 way power driver's seat, a proximity key with a push button ignition, fog lamps, LED side mirror turn signals and a leather steering wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Well-equipped hatchback offers a lot of value and is beautiful in its simplicity, but is also highly functional and very user-friendly. driving.ca This 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The 2016 Elantra GT brings a European touch to our Canadian line up with its sporty design, handling and driving characteristics. Muscular wheel arches provide a subtle hint of its eagerness to tackle the curviest of roads. This is a vehicle where you look for every opportunity to take the long way home, especially with the available panoramic sunroof to help soak in those weekend drives. This sedan has 162,908 kms. It's coffee bean pea in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Elantra GT's trim level is GLS. The GLS is a step up from the GL and includes all of its features. Key upgrades for the GLS include a panoramic sunroof, aluminum alloy wheels, 8 way power driver's seat, a proximity key with a push button ignition, fog lamps, LED side mirror turn signals and a leather steering wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2023 Cadillac XT5 Sport SPORT, 3.6 V6, KONA INTERIOR, SUNROOF 24,228 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Pathfinder SL PREMIUM 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Buick Regal Sportback Avenir - Low Mileage 55,032 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
$11,066
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2016 Hyundai Elantra