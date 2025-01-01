$14,075+ taxes & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra
GT GL - Heated Seats - Bluetooth - $52.13 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$14,075
+ taxes & licensing
Used
75,896KM
VIN KMHD25LH4GU267375
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,896 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control!
If youre in the market for a compact car that will delight both your sense of style and practicality, check out the 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT kbb.com This 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The 2016 Elantra GT brings a European touch to our Canadian line up with its sporty design, handling and driving characteristics. Muscular wheel arches provide a subtle hint of its eagerness to tackle the curviest of roads. This is a vehicle where you look for every opportunity to take the long way home, especially with the available panoramic sunroof to help soak in those weekend drives. This low mileage sedan has just 75,896 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Elantra GT's trim level is GL. The GL is a step up from the L and includes all of its features. Key upgrades for the GL include heated front seats, keyless entry, cruise control, Bluetooth hands free phone system and steering wheel audio controls. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $52.13 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$14,075
+ taxes & licensing>
2016 Hyundai Elantra