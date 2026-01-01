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2016 Hyundai Elantra
GT
2016 Hyundai Elantra
GT
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
166,750KM
VIN KMHD25LH6GU303325
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-4964A
- Mileage 166,750 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The 2016 Elantra GT brings a European touch to our Canadian line up with its sporty design, handling and driving characteristics. Muscular wheel arches provide a subtle hint of its eagerness to tackle the curviest of roads. This is a vehicle where you look for every opportunity to take the long way home, especially with the available panoramic sunroof to help soak in those weekend drives.
This sedan has 166,750 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 250+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
The 2016 Elantra GT brings a European touch to our Canadian line up with its sporty design, handling and driving characteristics. Muscular wheel arches provide a subtle hint of its eagerness to tackle the curviest of roads. This is a vehicle where you look for every opportunity to take the long way home, especially with the available panoramic sunroof to help soak in those weekend drives.
This sedan has 166,750 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 250+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
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200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
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Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2016 Hyundai Elantra