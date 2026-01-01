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2016 Hyundai Elantra
GL - Heated Seats - $37.32 /Wk
2016 Hyundai Elantra
GL - Heated Seats - $37.32 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$10,075
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
89,698KM
VIN KMHDH4AH4GU486039
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Noir Pear
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-0238A
- Mileage 89,698 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning!
Packed with premium features and modern styling, the 2016 Elantra is definitely worth its affordable price tag. This 2016 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Elegance, fuel efficiency and safety are the three key things that best describe the 2016 Hyundai Elantra. The comfortable interior of the Elantra features higher-end soft-touch materials while the front seats are properly shaped for leisurely or aggressive driving styles. While the exterior offer properly placed curves and swooping line that combine elegantly with sweeping headlights and taillights making the Elantra look upscale without feeling gaudy or over the top. If you're in the market for a compact car that will delight both your sense of style and practicality, be sure to check out this 2016 Hyundai Elantra.
This sedan has 89,698 km. It's Black Noir Pear in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a Manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Elantra's trim level is GL. The GL Elantra has improved when it comes to its style, quality and performance. Features why this sedan is at a higher level are heated front bucket seats, front and rear cupholder, manual air conditioning, full cloth headliner and premium cloth seating surfaces. This car is loaded!Get one now! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Air Conditioning.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $37.32 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Packed with premium features and modern styling, the 2016 Elantra is definitely worth its affordable price tag. This 2016 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Elegance, fuel efficiency and safety are the three key things that best describe the 2016 Hyundai Elantra. The comfortable interior of the Elantra features higher-end soft-touch materials while the front seats are properly shaped for leisurely or aggressive driving styles. While the exterior offer properly placed curves and swooping line that combine elegantly with sweeping headlights and taillights making the Elantra look upscale without feeling gaudy or over the top. If you're in the market for a compact car that will delight both your sense of style and practicality, be sure to check out this 2016 Hyundai Elantra.
This sedan has 89,698 km. It's Black Noir Pear in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a Manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Elantra's trim level is GL. The GL Elantra has improved when it comes to its style, quality and performance. Features why this sedan is at a higher level are heated front bucket seats, front and rear cupholder, manual air conditioning, full cloth headliner and premium cloth seating surfaces. This car is loaded!Get one now! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Air Conditioning.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $37.32 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Seating
Heated Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
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$10,075
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Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2016 Hyundai Elantra