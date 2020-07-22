Menu
2016 Hyundai Elantra

42,500 KM

Details

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
Sport Appearance - $104 B/W

2016 Hyundai Elantra

Sport Appearance - $104 B/W

Location

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

42,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5620785
  • Stock #: LK1235A
  • VIN: KMHDH4AE8GU571942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Windy Sea Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

The 2016 Hyundai Elantra is ranked as one of the most reliable new cars available on the market. This 2016 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Elegance, fuel efficiency and safety are the three key things that best describe the 2016 Hyundai Elantra. The comfortable interior of the Elantra features higher-end soft-touch materials while the front seats are properly shaped for leisurely or aggressive driving styles. While the exterior offer properly placed curves and swooping line that combine elegantly with sweeping headlights and taillights making the Elantra look upscale without feeling gaudy or over the top. If you're in the market for a compact car that will delight both your sense of style and practicality, be sure to check out this 2016 Hyundai Elantra. This low mileage sedan has just 42,500 kms. It's windy sea blue pearl metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Elantra's trim level is Sport Appearance. The Auto Sport Appearance gives high speed and performance and stability in one. This sporty car has come with packed features like front fog lamps, trunk rear cargo access, power rear windows and cruise control with steering wheel controls. To keep its user more secure on the road, perimeter alarm, side impact beams and outboard front lap and shoulder belt are installed in the auto sport.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $103.55 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Body-coloured door handles
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
PERIMETER ALARM
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
90 amp alternator
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Grille w/Chrome Bar
48 L Fuel Tank
48-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder D-CVVT
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
3.06 Axle Ratio
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Wheels: 16" x 6.5"J Aluminum Alloy
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode and lock-up torque converter
Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver seat, 4-way manually adjustable front passenger seat, driver's seat height adjuster (pump device) and front passenger seatback pocket
Passenger Seat
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: 172-watt, 2 front and 2 rear door mounted speakers, 2 tweeters, iPod/USB auxiliary connectivity, rearview camera, in-glass AM/FM antenna, roof-mounted XM antenna (body colour), Bluetooth hands-free...

