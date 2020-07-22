2016 Hyundai Elantra

Vehicle Features

Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort glove box Manual air conditioning Air filtration Trim Body-coloured door handles Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks

Additional Features PERIMETER ALARM Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat 90 amp alternator Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Urethane Gear Shift Knob Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 12V DC Power Outlets FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Grille w/Chrome Bar 48 L Fuel Tank 48-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder D-CVVT Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 3.06 Axle Ratio Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Wheels: 16" x 6.5"J Aluminum Alloy Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode and lock-up torque converter Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver seat, 4-way manually adjustable front passenger seat, driver's seat height adjuster (pump device) and front passenger seatback pocket Passenger Seat Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: 172-watt, 2 front and 2 rear door mounted speakers, 2 tweeters, iPod/USB auxiliary connectivity, rearview camera, in-glass AM/FM antenna, roof-mounted XM antenna (body colour), Bluetooth hands-free...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.