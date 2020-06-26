Menu
$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 Premium - $104 B/W

Sport 2.4 Premium - $104 B/W

Location

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 113,061KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5256440
  • Stock #: LK0702A
  • VIN: 5XYZU3LB8GG344044
Exterior Colour
Platinum Graphite
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning

This Hyundai Santa Fe Sport still does what great crossover SUVs do best: it delivers flexible space and decent performance at a and great value. This 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Hyundai designed this Santa Fe Sport to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a smart choice. This SUV has 113,061 kms. It's platinum graphite in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is 2.4 Premium. Upgrade to this Santa Fe Sport Premium and youll be treated to premium features. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with SiriusXM, an audio aux jack, and Bluetooth streaming audio, heated front seats, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, automatic headlights, and more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $103.55 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Rear child safety locks
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Convenience
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Integrated roof antenna
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Trailer Wiring Harness
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • Rear Parking Sensors
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Locking glove box
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • 130 amp alternator
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • digital signal processor
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
  • Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • 4 12V DC Power Outlets
  • 54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • 66 L Fuel Tank
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
  • Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Leather/Piano Black Gear Shift Knob
  • Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
  • Roof Rack Rails Only
  • Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
  • Axle Ratio 3.648
  • Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC
  • GVWR: 2,200 kgs
  • Tires: P235/65 R17 AS
  • Multi-Function Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support
  • Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Alloy
  • 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Active ECO System, lock-up torque converter and manual shift mode
  • Radio: AM/FM/CD/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, integrated SiriusXM w/3 month trial subscription, iPod/USB/3.5mm aux jack front centre console mounted, 699 MB digital media storage and Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
  • Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

