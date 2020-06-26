+ taxes & licensing
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning
This Hyundai Santa Fe Sport still does what great crossover SUVs do best: it delivers flexible space and decent performance at a and great value. This 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Hyundai designed this Santa Fe Sport to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a smart choice. This SUV has 113,061 kms. It's platinum graphite in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is 2.4 Premium. Upgrade to this Santa Fe Sport Premium and youll be treated to premium features. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with SiriusXM, an audio aux jack, and Bluetooth streaming audio, heated front seats, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, automatic headlights, and more.
