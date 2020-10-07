Menu
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

103,621 KM

Details Description Features

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 Luxury - $118 B/W

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 Luxury - $118 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

103,621KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5880327
  • Stock #: MK0143A
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB1GG321582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FROST WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # MK0143A
  • Mileage 103,621 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Assist, Aluminum Wheels, SiriusXM

This Hyundai Santa Fe Sport still does what great crossover SUVs do best: it delivers flexible space and decent performance at a and great value. This 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Hyundai designed this Santa Fe Sport to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a smart choice. This SUV has 103,621 kms. It's frost white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is 2.4 Luxury. Versatility meets luxury in this Santa Fe Sport Luxury. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power sunroof, a power tailgate, blind spot detection, rear parking sensors with rear cross traffic alert, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, automatic headlights, and more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $117.46 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Compass
Integrated roof antenna
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Engine Immobilizer
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
Trailer Wiring Harness
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
digital signal processor
Carpet Floor Trim
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
66 L Fuel Tank
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shift Knob
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Axle Ratio 3.648
Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC
GVWR: 2,300 kgs
Tires: P235/65 R17 AS
Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Alloy
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Sensor
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Active ECO System, lock-up torque converter and manual shift mode
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Passenger Seat
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Multi-Function Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support, driver's seat memory and 4-way power passenger seat
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, integrated SiriusXM w/3 month trial subscription, iPod/USB/3.5mm aux jack front centre console mounted, 699 MB digital media storage, Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio and 4.3" ...

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

