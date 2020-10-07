This Hyundai Santa Fe Sport still does what great crossover SUVs do best: it delivers flexible space and decent performance at a and great value. This 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Hyundai designed this Santa Fe Sport to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a smart choice. This SUV has 103,621 kms. It's frost white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is 2.4 Luxury. Versatility meets luxury in this Santa Fe Sport Luxury. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power sunroof, a power tailgate, blind spot detection, rear parking sensors with rear cross traffic alert, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, automatic headlights, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $117.46 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario. Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Compass
Integrated roof antenna
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Engine Immobilizer
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
Trailer Wiring Harness
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
digital signal processor
Carpet Floor Trim
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Multi-Function Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support, driver's seat memory and 4-way power passenger seat
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, integrated SiriusXM w/3 month trial subscription, iPod/USB/3.5mm aux jack front centre console mounted, 699 MB digital media storage, Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio and 4.3" ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.