VIN KMHE34L17GA010386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,011 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!

If you're looking for a well-rounded, efficient, and affordable sedan, this Hyundai Sonata Hybrid should be at the top of your list. This 2016 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

This Hyundai Sonata Hybrid defines its competitive segment. It's a contemporary family car that gives you everything you could ask of a midsize sedan. The smooth ride keeps everyone comfortable and the excellent hybrid fuel economy lets you keep going without too many trips to the pump. This Sonata's excellent safety rating lets you drive with confidence. From your commute to your weekend road trip to everything in between, this Hyundai Sonata Hybrid delivers where it counts. This sedan has 119,011 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 193HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Sonata Hybrid's trim level is Limited. This Sonata Hybrid Limited gives you both efficiency and luxury. It comes with an 8-inch touchscreen with navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a rearview camera, leather seats which are heated in front, a power sunroof, aluminum wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, a universal garage door opener, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $157.36 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2016 Hyundai Sonata