$14,898+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Sonata
Sport Tech - $125 B/W
2016 Hyundai Sonata
Sport Tech - $125 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$14,898
+ taxes & licensing
122,113KM
Used
VIN 5NPE34AF2GH414224
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0238A
- Mileage 122,113 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, !
This Hyundai Sonata is a strong family sedan value with inconspicuous looks hiding top-notch safety and fuel economy. This 2016 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This Hyundai Sonata defines its competitive segment. It's a contemporary family car that gives you everything you could ask of a midsize sedan. The smooth ride keeps everyone comfortable and the excellent fuel economy lets you keep going without too many trips to the pump. This Sonata's excellent safety rating lets you drive with confidence. From your commute to your weekend road trip to everything in between, this Hyundai Sonata delivers where it counts. This sedan has 122,113 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sonata's trim level is Sport Tech. Give your 2016 Hyundai Sonata the sporty look it deserves to complement its performance with the Sport Tech trim. Dual exit exhaust, sporty aluminum alloy wheels, and sport seats give this sedan a sporty look and feel. Safety tech includes blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, lane change assist, rear parking sensors, and a backup camera. Top it off with impressive tech like Bluetooth and navigation. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, .
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $124.79 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
2016 Hyundai Sonata