<b>Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Backup Camera, Aluminum Wheels!</b><br> <br> With a sleek look, a comfortable cabin, and a smooth ride, this efficient Hyundai Sonata is one of the most competitive sedans in its class. This 2016 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>This Hyundai Sonata defines its competitive segment. Its a contemporary family car that gives you everything you could ask of a midsize sedan. The smooth ride keeps everyone comfortable and the excellent fuel economy lets you keep going without too many trips to the pump. This Sonatas excellent safety rating lets you drive with confidence. From your commute to your weekend road trip to everything in between, this Hyundai Sonata delivers where it counts. This sedan has 129,603 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Sonatas trim level is GL. Bluetooth connectivity, a 5 inch touchscreen with a backup camera, heated front seats, and 17 inch alloy wheels are just a few of the features on the well appointed GL trim. It offers an outstanding value in a car with a modern, refined look inside and out. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Backup Camera, Aluminum Wheels. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)<br> <br>This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

129,603 KM

GL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

VIN 5NPE34AF4GH279747

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-0503A
  • Mileage 129,603 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Backup Camera, Aluminum Wheels!

With a sleek look, a comfortable cabin, and a smooth ride, this efficient Hyundai Sonata is one of the most competitive sedans in its class. This 2016 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

This Hyundai Sonata defines its competitive segment. It's a contemporary family car that gives you everything you could ask of a midsize sedan. The smooth ride keeps everyone comfortable and the excellent fuel economy lets you keep going without too many trips to the pump. This Sonata's excellent safety rating lets you drive with confidence. From your commute to your weekend road trip to everything in between, this Hyundai Sonata delivers where it counts. This sedan has 129,603 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Sonata's trim level is GL. Bluetooth connectivity, a 5 inch touchscreen with a backup camera, heated front seats, and 17 inch alloy wheels are just a few of the features on the well appointed GL trim. It offers an outstanding value in a car with a modern, refined look inside and out. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Backup Camera, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Touch Screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

