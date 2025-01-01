$12,066+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2016 Hyundai Sonata
GL - $44.69 /Wk
2016 Hyundai Sonata
GL - $44.69 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$12,066
+ taxes & licensing
Used
137,713KM
VIN 5NPE24AF3GH327905
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour COAST BLUE PEAR
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0580A
- Mileage 137,713 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Backup Camera, Aluminum Wheels
When it comes to delivering everything you would expect from a midsize family sedan, this Hyundai Sonata doesn't disappoint. This 2016 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This Hyundai Sonata defines its competitive segment. It's a contemporary family car that gives you everything you could ask of a midsize sedan. The smooth ride keeps everyone comfortable and the excellent fuel economy lets you keep going without too many trips to the pump. This Sonata's excellent safety rating lets you drive with confidence. From your commute to your weekend road trip to everything in between, this Hyundai Sonata delivers where it counts. This sedan has 137,713 kms. It's coast blue pear in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Sonata's trim level is GL. Bluetooth connectivity, a 5 inch touchscreen with a backup camera, heated front seats, and 17 inch alloy wheels are just a few of the features on the well appointed GL trim. It offers an outstanding value in a car with a modern, refined look inside and out.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $44.69 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
When it comes to delivering everything you would expect from a midsize family sedan, this Hyundai Sonata doesn't disappoint. This 2016 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This Hyundai Sonata defines its competitive segment. It's a contemporary family car that gives you everything you could ask of a midsize sedan. The smooth ride keeps everyone comfortable and the excellent fuel economy lets you keep going without too many trips to the pump. This Sonata's excellent safety rating lets you drive with confidence. From your commute to your weekend road trip to everything in between, this Hyundai Sonata delivers where it counts. This sedan has 137,713 kms. It's coast blue pear in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Sonata's trim level is GL. Bluetooth connectivity, a 5 inch touchscreen with a backup camera, heated front seats, and 17 inch alloy wheels are just a few of the features on the well appointed GL trim. It offers an outstanding value in a car with a modern, refined look inside and out.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $44.69 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2023 Cadillac XT5 Sport SPORT, 3.6 V6, KONA INTERIOR, SUNROOF 24,228 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Pathfinder SL PREMIUM 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Buick Regal Sportback Avenir - Low Mileage 55,032 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
$12,066
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2016 Hyundai Sonata