Compare at $17485 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $16495!



This Hyundai Tucson caters to drivers that put styling and features at the top of their crossover SUV wish list. This 2016 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 71,501 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.





Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $114.73 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.





Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.