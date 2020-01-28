Menu
2016 Hyundai Tucson

Premium - $115 B/W

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 71,501KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4605516
  • Stock #: 20-1120A
  • VIN: KM8J33A49GU235171
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Compare at $17485 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $16495!

This Hyundai Tucson caters to drivers that put styling and features at the top of their crossover SUV wish list. This 2016 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 71,501 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $114.73 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

