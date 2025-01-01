$11,888+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Veloster
Base - Bluetooth - Touch Screen - $44.03 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$11,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
120,682KM
VIN KMHTC6AD9GU277902
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ultra Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # A0082A
- Mileage 120,682 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Touch Screen, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows!
With a convenient third passenger door, and the looks to impress even the most demanding of drivers, the 2016 Hyundai Veloster aims to please any and all. This 2016 Hyundai Veloster is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The 2016 Veloster continues to exceed expectations and redefines one of the most exciting categories in the market. Since winning AJAC's 2012 Best New Design award for dynamic coupe-like style with an innovative third door, it continues to be strikingly different than any other vehicle on the road. The interior is all about connectivity with a standard 7 inch touch-screen multimedia system. Jump inside and your smart phone automatically syncs with Bluetooth so you can stream music, download your phone book and make hands-free calls while out on the open road. The bold exterior design stems from Hyundai's Fluidic Sculpture design philosophy to deliver stunning features such as the newly designed hood with an even smoother finish, muscular wheel arches, distinctive rear glass hatch and the sporty dual centered chrome exhaust tips. This hatchback has 120,682 kms. It's ultra black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Touch Screen, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $44.03 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Immobilizer
Remote Keyless Entry
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat w/adjustable head restraints, 4-way adjustable front passenger seat w/adjustable head restraint, driver's seat height adjustable (pump device) and front passenger seatback pocket
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Black Side Windows Trim
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum Alloy
Tires: P215/45R17 AS -inc: temporary spare tire
Auto Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Voice Activation
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: LG high resolution 7" touchscreen, 6 speakers, iPod/USB/auxiliary connectivity (mounted in centre console), in-glass standard radio antenna, Bluetooth hands-free phone system and speed-sensitive automatic volume c...
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
90 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
50 L Fuel Tank
45-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 1.6L 16-Valve 4-Cylinder GDI DOHC w/6AT -inc: Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT)
Transmission: 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch (DCT) -inc: ignition key interlock system, electronic shift lock system, Hillstart Assist Control w/steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters; Clutch type: dry dual plate w/dual diaphragm spring
Additional Features
Touch Screen
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
4.94 Axle Ratio
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Seat Integrated Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2016 Hyundai Veloster