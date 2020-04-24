Menu
2016 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 95,864KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4938798
  • Stock #: L00253A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBS2GW330666
Exterior Colour
Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This Jeep Cherokee boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17 X 7.5 BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPD AUTO W/ACTIVE DRIVE DRIVE II (STD), TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Jeep Off-Road Accessory Kit, 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness, Class III Hitch Receiver, Trailer Tow Wiring Harness. This Jeep Cherokee Comes Equipped with These Options QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Spd Auto w/Active Drive Drive II , LEATHER INTERIOR GROUP, ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Engine Stop-Start System, 3.251 Axle Ratio, 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery, Bright Dual Exhaust Tips, Engine Oil Cooler, DEEP CHERRY RED CRYSTAL PEARL, COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF, COMFORT & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start, Remote Start System, A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Mic, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, Humidity Sensor, Tonneau Cover, Power Liftgate, Security Alarm, Premium Air Filter, COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, Remote Start System, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Power Heated Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, All-Season Floor Mats, BLACK, NAPPA LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, 3.517 AXLE RATIO, Vinyl Door Trim Insert. Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years. Stop By Today You've earned this- stop by Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 to make this car yours today! Call Capital Dodge Today!Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait ? Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Rear All-Terrain
  • Tires - Front All-Terrain
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • A/T
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 9-Speed A/T
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

