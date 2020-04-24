2016 Jeep Cherokee

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-271-7114
This Jeep Cherokee boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17 X 7.5 BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPD AUTO W/ACTIVE DRIVE DRIVE II (STD), TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Jeep Off-Road Accessory Kit, 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness, Class III Hitch Receiver, Trailer Tow Wiring Harness. This Jeep Cherokee Comes Equipped with These Options QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Spd Auto w/Active Drive Drive II , LEATHER INTERIOR GROUP, ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Engine Stop-Start System, 3.251 Axle Ratio, 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery, Bright Dual Exhaust Tips, Engine Oil Cooler, DEEP CHERRY RED CRYSTAL PEARL, COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF, COMFORT & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start, Remote Start System, A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Mic, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, Humidity Sensor, Tonneau Cover, Power Liftgate, Security Alarm, Premium Air Filter, COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, Remote Start System, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Power Heated Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, All-Season Floor Mats, BLACK, NAPPA LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, 3.517 AXLE RATIO, Vinyl Door Trim Insert. Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years. Stop By Today You've earned this- stop by Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 to make this car yours today! Call Capital Dodge Today!Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait ? Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
