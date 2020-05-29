2016 Jeep Cherokee

+ taxes & licensing
This Jeep Cherokee boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17 X 7.5 BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM, VENTILATED & MEMORY SEAT GROUP -inc: Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors w/Memory, Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings, Pwr Htd Mirrors w/Signals & Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Front Ventilated Seats, TRUE BLUE PEARL. This Jeep Cherokee Comes Equipped with These Options QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Spd Auto w/Active Drive Drive II , TRANSMISSION: 9-SPD AUTO W/ACTIVE DRIVE DRIVE II (STD), SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, Blind-Spot/RR Cross-Path Detection, Pwr Htd Mirrors w/Signals & Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, LEATHER INTERIOR GROUP, ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Engine Stop-Start System, 3.251 Axle Ratio, 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery, Bright Dual Exhaust Tips, Engine Oil Cooler, COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF, COMFORT & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start, Remote Start System, A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Mic, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, Humidity Sensor, Tonneau Cover, Power Liftgate, Security Alarm, Premium Air Filter, COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, Remote Start System, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Power Heated Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, All-Season Floor Mats, BLACK, PREMIUM LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, 9 AMPLIFIED SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER. Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years. Visit Us Today Stop by Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 for a quick visit and a great vehicle! Call Capital Dodge Today!Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait ? Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
