$22,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-271-7114
2016 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
Location
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-271-7114
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9234460
- Stock #: N00259D
- VIN: 1C4PJMBS9GW377497
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 82,547 KM
Vehicle Description
This Jeep Cherokee boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17 X 7.5 OFF-ROAD ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 9-SPD AUTO W/ACTIVE DRIVE DRIVE II (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Spd Auto w/Active Drive Drive II.* This Jeep Cherokee Features the Following Options *COMFORT & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start, Remote Start System, A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Mic, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, Humidity Sensor, Tonneau Cover, Power Liftgate, Security Alarm, Premium Air Filter, COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, Remote Start System, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Power Heated Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, All-Season Floor Mats, BRILLIANT BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/CLOTH INSERTS, 3.251 AXLE RATIO, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2.*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.